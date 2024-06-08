Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Achieves $5.94 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $79.55 or 0.00114516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $553.49 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008496 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,619,206 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

