Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.67. 1,602,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

