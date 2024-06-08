Luceco (LON:LUCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 187.80 ($2.41), with a volume of 220883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.40 ($2.44).

Luceco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £303.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,714.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.63.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.