Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

LULU opened at $317.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

