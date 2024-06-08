Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Man Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.