Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Man Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
