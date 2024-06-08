MANEKI (MANEKI) Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last Week

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One MANEKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $94.12 million and $32.72 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01248568 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $42,063,832.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

