Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Raised to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $703,080.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,379 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,937.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,568. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.