Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.10. 1,908,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

