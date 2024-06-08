Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARPS
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.