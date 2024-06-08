Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.17. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

