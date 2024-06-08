Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,175 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.37% of Mars Acquisition worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Mars Acquisition by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARX opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

