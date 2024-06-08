Medifast (NYSE:MED) Cut to “Underperform” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $17.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Medifast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MED

Medifast Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 17.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Medifast by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.