Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a PE ratio of 145.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

