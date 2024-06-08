Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.25.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $169.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.77. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,297,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $32,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after buying an additional 151,946 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,495,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

