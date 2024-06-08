Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lifted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 6.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.88 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

