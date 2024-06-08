Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063 over the last 90 days. 51.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.