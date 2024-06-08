Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading Up 4.8%

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 356,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 528,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Microsaic Systems Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.27.

About Microsaic Systems

(Get Free Report)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.