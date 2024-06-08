Mina Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $833.73 million and approximately $29.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,166,767,268 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,372,502 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,166,624,061.8400393 with 1,117,045,247.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.7938298 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $52,974,591.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

