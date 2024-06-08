Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 124.94 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 121.04 ($1.55), with a volume of 3863419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,547.99). Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

