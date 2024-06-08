Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 124.94 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 121.04 ($1.55), with a volume of 3863419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.54).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Mitie Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at Mitie Group
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
