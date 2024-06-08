Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mitie Group Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS MITFY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.