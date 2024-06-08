Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mitie Group Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS MITFY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

