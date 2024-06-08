Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $179,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $97.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

