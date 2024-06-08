Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

