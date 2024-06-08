Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. DocuSign makes up 3.2% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 17,995,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,335. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

