Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 2.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

