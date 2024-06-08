Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,465 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

