Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,080,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,714,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,357 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

