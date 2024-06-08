Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 420,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 146,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 71,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.