Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

