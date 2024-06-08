Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 817.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NEE opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.