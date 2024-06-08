Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $3.99 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

