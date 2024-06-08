Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Allegion worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

