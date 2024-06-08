Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $469,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of SHW stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.