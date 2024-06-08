Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

