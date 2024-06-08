Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 11,792 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VHT opened at $266.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

