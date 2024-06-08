Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 435,303 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 184.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,303 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

