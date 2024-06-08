Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 44,433 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

CI opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

