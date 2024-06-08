Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 5,597 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 168,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after buying an additional 5,063,412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,698,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,934,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 270,782 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.