Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 290.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23,562.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 112,629 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,925,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

