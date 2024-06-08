Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

