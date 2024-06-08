Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.94

Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.94 and traded as low as $32.65. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 2,058 shares.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

