Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

