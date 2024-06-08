Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $6.74 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 4.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 148,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 158,746 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 269,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,192. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

