Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 6.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 942,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

