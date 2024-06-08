Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 56,603 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,603 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance makes up approximately 2.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 893.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,097. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

