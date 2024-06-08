Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment comprises about 0.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidus Investment worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $13,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,161 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.18. 142,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.