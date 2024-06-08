My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $223,978.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.