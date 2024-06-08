Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. 151,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 615,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

