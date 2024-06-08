Nano Reaches Market Cap of $151.60 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $151.60 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,323.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.09 or 0.00679616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00114588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00080808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

