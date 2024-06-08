Natixis Investment Managers International Has $31 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

