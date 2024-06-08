Natixis Investment Managers International Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $581.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,904. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.31. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

