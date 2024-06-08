Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 850.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,541 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. 2,187,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

